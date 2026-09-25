FCA Ruling May Open Door To Redacting Defendants' Names

By Meredith Auten, Jessica Sievert and Ashley Stuart ( September 25, 2026, 6:18 PM EDT) -- It has long been the prevailing view among federal courts that once a False Claims Act qui tam action is unsealed, the defendants' identities remain part of the public record, regardless of how the case concludes....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.