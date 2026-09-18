Split 7th Circ. Rejects NLRB's Bid To Reinstate Union

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 18, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A split Seventh Circuit panel on Friday upheld a decision denying the National Labor Relations Board's bid to reinstate a truck-seller's union, with the majority finding that the union hasn't shown irreparable harm justifying such "extraordinary relief," while a dissenting judge criticized the majority for making harm nearly impossible to show....
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