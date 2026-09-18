Gaming Record Label Sues Rival Over YouTube Takedowns

By Rachel Riley ( September 18, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Video-game music record label GameChops launched a lawsuit in Washington federal court Friday accusing a Washington-based competitor of a campaign to force it to accept "unjustified and unreasonable demands," primarily by flagging its YouTube videos for takedown based on fabricated copyright concerns....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.