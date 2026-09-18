Nonprofit Plans To Sue Atlanta Airport Over Sewage Pollution

By Kelcey Caulder ( September 18, 2026, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Southern Environmental Law Center and an environmental nonprofit say they intend to take legal action against the city of Atlanta over what they describe as ongoing illegal pollution of the nearby Flint River, shortly after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reported an estimated 33,000-gallon sanitary sewage spill....
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