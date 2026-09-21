STB Denies Bid To Halt UP-Norfolk Southern Merger Review

By Linda Chiem ( September 21, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The Surface Transportation Board will press ahead with its review of Union Pacific's proposed $85 billion merger with Norfolk Southern, denying requests from rival railroads and major freight rail shipping customers seeking to have the board stop the deal in its tracks....
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