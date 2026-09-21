Vape Co. Gets $304K Judgment Over Unpaid Order

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 21, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The Illinois-based owner of the Urb vape brand has secured a $300,000 judgment in Illinois federal court against a California company that ordered tens of thousands of empty vape devices but never paid for them, but it won't be getting attorney fees....
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