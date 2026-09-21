Funder Says $13M Albania Default Judgment Should Stand

By Corey Rothauser ( September 21, 2026, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Litigation funder Omni Bridgeway has urged a D.C. federal court to preserve a default judgment enforcing a roughly $13 million arbitral award against Albanian state entities, arguing they waited an unreasonable 18 months to appear despite receiving repeated notice of the case....
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