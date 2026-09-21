Copyright Chief Firing Fight Paused Over Pending Legislation

By Ivan Moreno ( September 21, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has paused U.S. Copyright Office leader Shira Perlmutter's challenge to the Trump administration's attempt to fire her, saying pending legislation that would give the president authority to appoint the office's leader could have an "obvious effect" on the dispute....
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