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AT&T Asks FCC To Raise Mobile Power Limits In 3.45 GHz Band

By Nadia Dreid ( September 21, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- AT&T is asking the Federal Communications Commission to raise the power limits for mobile and portable devices operating in the 3.45 gigahertz band, a slice of midband spectrum used largely for commercial 5G and home internet coverage....

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