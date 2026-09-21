Bill Introduced To Return 18K Acres Of Fed Land To Ore. Tribe

By Crystal Owens ( September 21, 2026, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A federal bill introduced by Oregon lawmakers that will transfer more than 18,000 acres of U.S. Forest Service land to Oregon's Grand Ronde Tribe is set to be discussed before the U.S. Senate's Committee on Indian Affairs....
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