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Kraft Heinz Says Insurers Won't Cover Processed Food Suits

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 21, 2026, 2:12 PM EDT) -- Chubb units and Liberty Mutual are wrongfully refusing to cover Kraft Heinz's defense costs for several lawsuits blaming the food company's "ultra-processed foods" for consumers' diabetes or fatty liver disease diagnoses, costing the company millions of dollars, Kraft Heinz said in a Pennsylvania state court complaint....

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