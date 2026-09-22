Consumers Seek To Add AAA Financial Ties To Monopoly Suit
By Corey Rothauser ( September 22, 2026, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Consumers pursuing a proposed antitrust class action against the American Arbitration Association have asked an Arizona federal judge to let them expand their allegations, saying the provider's financial relationships with corporate customers call into question its advertised independence and give it incentives to preserve exclusive arbitration arrangements....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.