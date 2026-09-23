Circuit Rift On Pension Credit May Catch Supreme Court's Eye

By Kellie Mejdrich ( September 23, 2026, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit recently established how to credit employers for a previous partial withdrawal from a multiemployer pension fund when calculating liability for a complete exit, resulting in a split with the Ninth and Eleventh circuits and raising the likelihood the issue could eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court, attorneys said....
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