Vape Purchasers Say MDL Complaint Shows Price-Fix Scheme

By Mike Curley ( September 22, 2026, 1:21 PM EDT) -- Direct purchasers of vaping products are defending their amended complaint in multidistrict litigation alleging that a Chinese vape company conspired with its distributors to fix prices, saying new allegations in their latest complaint show there was more at work in the arrangement than "ordinary" business dealings....
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