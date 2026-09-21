Deal Resolves Oil Pump Case After Final Albright Patent Trial
By Adam Lidgett ( September 21, 2026, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Texas-based manufacturer UTEX Industries and GD Energy Products have told a Texas federal judge they've agreed to the dismissal of a suit where a jury found last month that GD Energy didn't infringe a patent covering a packing assembly for pumps used in the oil and gas industry....
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