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MS Amlin Sued For $2.6M Over Payout For Grounded Ship

By Joel Poultney ( September 24, 2026, 8:00 PM BST) -- The owner of a vessel that ran aground in the Solomon Islands has sued MS Amlin for $2.6 million, almost a year after the insurer dodged a payout to a company it insured because the insolvent business failed to pay a $47 million arbitration award....

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