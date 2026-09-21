Colo. Justices Uphold Ski Waiver Ruling Against Snowboarder

By MJ Koo ( September 21, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A snowboarder released his claims against a ski resort and employee when he signed an online liability waiver to buy a season pass while his injury suit was still active, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday, handing down a decision in a closely watched case for the state's ski industry....
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