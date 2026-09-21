Target Says It Had No Duty To Investigate Formula For Taint

By Mike Curley ( September 21, 2026, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Target Corp. is again urging a Washington federal court to throw out a couple's claims that it sold tainted baby formula that gave their child infant botulism, saying it's protected by state law and had no duty to independently investigate its suppliers....
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