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Conn. Officials Fight Blame After Kids Eat THC Candy On Bus

By Brian Steele ( September 21, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut school district's leaders and its bus service denied liability for harm allegedly caused to two children who ate THC-laced candy from a backpack that was left on their school bus, telling a state court judge in a remote hearing Monday that they should win the parents' negligence suit....

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