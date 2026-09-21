2nd Circ. Gives Ex-LVMH Atty A New Shot At Retaliation Case

By Anne Cullen ( September 21, 2026, 2:21 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday reinstated retaliation claims brought by a former LVMH attorney who alleged that the French luxury brand fired her for reporting sexual misconduct, concluding that her refusal to engage in settlement discussions could constitute legally protected activity....
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