SEC Says Mobile Home Investment Scheme Was $10M Fraud
By Sydney Price ( September 22, 2026, 7:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced that it has settled claims against a Texas-based limited liability company and its owner accused of fraudulently raising $9.6 million from nearly 100 investors with false promises of returns on investments in mobile home construction....
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