Microsoft Investor Seeks Records Around AI, Copilot Claims

By Ben Adlin ( September 22, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Microsoft Corp. is facing a lawsuit from a Washington shareholder seeking internal company records in order to investigate what the complaint calls "apparent wrongdoing of Microsoft's directors and officers," including possible insider trading, stock buybacks at artificially inflated prices and the use of copyrighted works to train artificial intelligence models....
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