Mich. Contractor To Pay $5M To Settle AbilityOne FCA Case
By Melanie Dorsey ( September 21, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan on Monday announced the settlement of a False Claims Act case against Lifeview Group Inc., in which the government contractor agreed to pay more than $5 million to resolve allegations involving a federal employment program for people who are blind or have significant disabilities....
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