British Columbia Joins In Blaming OpenAI In School Shooting
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 21, 2026, 11:43 PM EDT) -- The Canadian province of British Columbia on Monday became the latest to sue artificial intelligence company OpenAI over a deadly February shooting at a small-town school, telling a California federal court that company leadership rejected an internal recommendation to notify law enforcement of the shooter's ChatGPT communications that company staff flagged as dangerous....
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