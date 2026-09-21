AI-Native Healthcare Service Co. Says Rival Copied 'N' Logo

By Gina Kim ( September 21, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Nitra Inc., an artificial intelligence-native all-in-one platform that provides fintech related services helping healthcare practices save time and money, accused a rival company of impermissibly using a "strikingly and confusingly similar" design mark for the stylized letter "N," according to a trademark infringement action filed Friday in California federal court....
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