Uber, Lyft Asked To Explain Duty To Drivers In Ohio Injury Suit

By Jonathan Capriel ( September 22, 2026, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Uber, Lyft and a man who blames them for his injuries when one of their drivers rear-ended him have been asked by an Ohio federal judge to explain whether the companies are the legal proximate cause of his injuries....
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