Zurich Says It Had No Duty To Keep $19M Award Secret

By Hope Patti ( September 22, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A Zurich unit urged a Missouri federal court to toss a pipeline construction company's counterclaims that the insurer improperly disclosed information about a $19 million interim arbitral award against the company when the insurer filed a suit seeking to avoid coverage, saying the award was not confidential....
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