Ex-Girlfriend Of $36M Crypto Schemer Gets 18 Months
By Craig Clough ( September 21, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge sentenced an Orange County woman to 18 months in prison and ordered her to pay more than $1.48 million in restitution for failing to report more than $2.6 million in taxable income she received through accounts funded by her then-boyfriend's criminal activities related to a $36 million hacking scheme....
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