Centripetal Asks Justices To Revive $2.6B Cisco Patent Case

By Ryan Davis ( September 22, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Centripetal Networks LLC has told the U.S. Supreme Court that a decision clearing Cisco Systems Inc. of infringing its cybersecurity patents in a $2.6 billion case was wrongly based on a new claim construction that a judge entered late in the case, without letting Centripetal respond....
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