Split Ga. High Court Dismisses Former Judge's Ethics Cases

By Emily Johnson ( September 22, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A split Georgia Supreme Court on Tuesday found that a former state judge committed several ethics violations, including wrongly jailing a witness in a divorce case, but tossed the charges because she resigned from the bench, although dissenting justices said the court should use its authority to discipline her....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.