UiPath Execs, Investor Clash Over Bid To Ax Derivative Suit
By Jarek Rutz ( September 22, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- UiPath Inc.'s directors and executives urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday to throw out a shareholder derivative suit accusing them of misleading investors and trading on inside information, while shareholder Scott Rudolph argued the board was too conflicted to fairly decide whether the company should pursue the claims itself....
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