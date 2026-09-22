Colo. Hospital Seeks To Toss Meta Pixel Patient Data Suit

By MJ Koo ( September 22, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Colorado hospital system has asked a federal court to toss a proposed class action accusing it of illegally sharing patients' browsing data with Meta through a website tracking tool, arguing the patient who sued failed to show he was harmed and that the conduct does not violate federal wiretapping law....
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