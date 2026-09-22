ICE Won't Abide By Deported Man's Demands To Return Home

By Nadia Dreid ( September 22, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is being held in contempt for wrongly deporting a young man to El Salvador against court orders, but the agency has told the court it believes its contempt has been cured because it's done its best to facilitate the man's return....
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