Legal Groups Back Firm In NC High Court Malpractice Appeal
By Hayley Fowler ( September 23, 2026, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Legal advocacy groups are standing behind the law firm Hedrick Gardner Kincheloe & Garofalo LLP in asking North Carolina's highest court to find that the state's four-year statute of repose on legal malpractice claims creates an immovable end-date to liability....
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