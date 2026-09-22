Gun Industry Says Conn. Pistol Ban Violates 2nd Amendment

By Brian Steele ( September 22, 2026, 2:53 PM EDT) -- A firearm industry trade association, a gunmaker and a retailer have pushed back on a Connecticut state law banning pistols that can be converted into fully automatic weapons, launching a federal lawsuit that largely mirrors a challenge Glock brought the same day....
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