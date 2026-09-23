Senators Seek Probe Of AI Errors In Military Operations
By Elaine Briseño ( September 23, 2026, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to defense officials expressing concerns that the U.S. Department of Defense has prioritized adoption of artificial intelligence for use by armed forces over effective governance that may have resulted in faulty AI-assisted military operations....
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