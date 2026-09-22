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SF Sues To Block Early Access To Trump's Truth Social Posts

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 22, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- San Francisco's city attorney and others sued President Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social in California state court Monday, asking a judge to block its "unprecedented" scheme that grants customers who pay $100,000 per month early access to the president's and other high-level officials' social media posts....

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