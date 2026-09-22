Ford Seeks To Toss F-150 Oil Consumption Class Claims

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 22, 2026, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Ford Motor Co. has asked a Michigan federal judge to dismiss claims brought by seven Ford F-150 owners who allege the automaker concealed an oil consumption defect, arguing that the drivers have failed to plausibly allege Ford knew about the purported problem when they bought their trucks....
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