OppFi SPAC Investors Get OK For $13M Post-IPO Flop Deal
By Katryna Perera ( September 22, 2026, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday approved a $13 million settlement to end litigation accusing special purpose acquisition company FG New America Acquisition Corp. and several of its executives and directors of overselling the value of merger target Opportunity Financial, whose stocks plummeted by some 80% after the take-public transaction....
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