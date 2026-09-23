SEC Issues Wave Of Industry Bars Over Past Violations

By Sarah Jarvis ( September 23, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- As its fiscal year draws to a close this month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a bevy of opinions barring defendants from the securities industry, following a D.C. federal judge's ruling earlier this year that a U.S. Supreme Court decision curtailing the agency's use of its administrative courts doesn't preclude the SEC's ability to pursue industry bans....
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