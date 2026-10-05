Justices Let Uber's Win Stand In Fatal Florida Crash Suit

By Carolina Bolado ( October 5, 2026, 10:21 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined on Monday to hear a wrongful death suit over an accident that killed an Uber driver's ex-girlfriend, leaving in place a ruling that said the ride-sharing app could not be held liable because the driver was not logged into the app at the time of the crash....
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