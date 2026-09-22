Hydropower Plant Needs More Monitoring, Wash. Panel Says

By Ben Adlin ( September 22, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A Washington appeals panel broadly upheld the state's certification of a hydroelectric power project near the Columbia River on Monday, although the court said officials need to impose additional monitoring and reporting requirements to address potential leakage into the surrounding watershed....
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