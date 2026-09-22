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NJ Fines Data Center $1M For 62 Unpermitted Generators

By Hailey Konnath ( September 22, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- New Jersey on Tuesday fined a data center more than $1 million after discovering dozens of large natural gas-powered generators operating without permits, the largest enforcement action ever taken against a data center in the Garden State, according to an announcement....

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