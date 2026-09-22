DraftKings Beats Class Action Over Voided NBA Game Bets

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 22, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge Tuesday tossed a lawsuit from a certified class of 99 bettors accusing DraftKings of canceling their successful wagers on an NBA game, saying the online sports betting giant wasn't in the wrong when it canceled the class representative's bet the day after a Lakers-Nuggets game....
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