Estee Lauder Hit With Derivative Suit Over Gray Market Sales

By Gina Kim ( September 22, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Estée Lauder Inc. was hit with a shareholder derivative suit in New York federal court Tuesday alleging the cosmetic giant's directors repeatedly touted expectations for sales growth in its Asia travel retail segment, while hiding its over-reliance on prohibited, duty-free "gray market" sales of products in China....
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