Salt-N-Pepa Copyright Bid May Get New Life From 2nd Circ.
By Pete Brush ( September 22, 2026, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit judge said Tuesday the New York federal judge who quickly dismissed Salt-N-Pepa's bid to reclaim music copyrights from Universal Music Group's UMG Recordings "was incorrect" to dismiss the hip-hop duo's lawsuit for at least two albums....
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