Wis. Coverage Ruling Rejects Strict Ensuing Loss Test

By Alexander Hopkins ( September 23, 2026, 1:45 PM EDT) -- On July 7, the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a split decision in favor of policyholders on a coverage question that has divided courts across the country: When a policy excludes physical loss caused by defective construction but restores coverage for an ensuing loss, how much separation must exist between the excluded defect and the later loss before the ensuing loss exception applies?...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.