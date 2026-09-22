Spray Foam-Maker Says Calif. Is Forcing It To Fund Research
By Rae Ann Varona ( September 22, 2026, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Texas-based spray foam insulation manufacturer Quadrant Performance Materials has sued the California Department of Toxic Substances Control in federal court over an order the manufacturer alleges unconstitutionally conditions its ability to sell in the Golden State on subsidizing research and advocacy it does not agree with....
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