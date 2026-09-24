Three Crowns Taps Freshfields Pro For New Dubai Office

By Joyce Hanson ( September 24, 2026, 7:22 PM BST) -- Three Crowns LLP on Wednesday announced a significant partner hire for its new Dubai International Financial Centre office, saying Freshfields LLP's Saudi Arabia disputes practice head has departed that firm to contribute to the global arbitration specialist....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.