Medicare Brokers Say Feds Won't Identify Alleged False Claims
By Julie Manganis ( September 23, 2026, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A group of insurance companies and brokers accused in a False Claims Act case of colluding to steer Medicare recipients to certain Medicare Advantage plans said Tuesday that the federal government has refused to provide specifics of the allegations....
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